Equality

Equality has done really well over the winter and is a bigger and stronger horse this time around. There were very few options for him in April so the Palace House at Newmarket was the obvious starting point and hopefully he can prove himself at Group level this season.

The big aim for the rest of this season is the King George at Glorious Goodwood with a trip to Chantilly for the Prix Du Gros-Chene also a possibility in between. He is a very exciting horse from a sireline that Charlie Hills has excelled with. I know Charlie thinks he is very similar to his paternal half-brother, Equilateral, and he hasn’t turned out too bad!

Dual Identity

Dual Identity was highly progressive in the second half of last season, and we are really looking forward to seeing him this spring. He was arguably unlucky in the Cambridgeshire where he was just on the wrong side and the Suffolk Handicap is obviously over the same course and distance and should therefore suit him perfectly.

Trip wise, nine or 10 furlongs seem to be his distance, but you wouldn’t rule out a fast-run straight mile, especially on slower ground. There is a valuable 10-furlong handicap on Oaks day that could suit him after this.