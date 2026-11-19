David Ord, Nic Doggett and John Ingles form the panel this week as we ask them some key questions ahead of the weekend.

Is Grey Dawning a banker in the Betfair Chase? David Ord: He’s not a banker but he’s sure to run well, isn’t he? Second and first in the race for the last two years, Dan Skelton will have him absolutely primed for this and the only problem is the price. Rivals will want to outstay if him if they are to beat him. John Ingles: No, not this time. He was odds-on when winning a substandard renewal last year, but there’s still a strong Irish presence this time after the final declarations and his task looks less straightforward against rivals of a similar calibre. Last season’s Savills winner Affordale Fury has his first start since pulling up lame in the Irish Gold Cup and he looks an interesting rival. Nic Doggett: He's the sort of horse where at 15:08 you might be thinking 'that's the best even-money winner I've never backed', but I don't see him as a banker for three reasons; last year's race was very weak, his record fresh isn't outstanding, and there are potentially a few in here – most notably the Irish runner Affordale Fury - who could stretch him to the edge of his comfort zone over this trip.

The team discuss the Betfair Chase this week

Any bets on the Haydock undercard? DO: I’m not sure about a bet on Saturday but I'm looking forward to seeing KOKTAIL DIVIN in the opening Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase with a view to his claims in the spring. I backed him at the Festival last season and he travelled up smoothly in the Brown Advisory before he didn't get home and he made amends down in trip at Aintree to get his Grade 1 as a novice. I've got unfinished business with him but he could begin the road to the Ryanair at Haydock in what looks a perfect stepping stone. Indeed, the 16/1 for the Festival race is luring me in again in a division that could be vulnerable to new blood. JI: KYKOROCK looks to have very strong claims in the 12:40. He’s only been beaten once in five starts since Dan Skelton sent him over fences, and that defeat happened to be at Haydock, but that was nothing to do with the track. He managed to win over three miles at Uttoxeter on his final start last season but he’s a strong traveller and clearly very effective at shorter. Kykorock returned with a career-best effort at Worcester last month, beating a couple of next-time-out winners with ease, and one of those was Authoceltic who won so well at Cheltenham last weekend, paying him a big compliment. ND: CHASINGOUTTHEBLUES (15:35) won second time out in 2024, and though it took him a few more runs to hit his peak last season, it coincided with his stamina being drawn out. Hopefully this will be enough of a test, because his Scottish Grand National fifth proved he can cut it at this sort of level and his reappearance fourth at Perth was very solid; runner-up Golden Point and winner Thunder Rock have both won since.

Who are you looking forward to seeing at Ascot? DO: I fear we won’t see Lulamba and from a betting perspective I’m interested in CALICO at around 6/1 for the Hurst Park, a race he won last season. He’s actually a pound lower and ran better than the finishing position suggests at Cheltenham on his return. Vanderpoel is a short- priced favourite and potentially improving but Dominic Lewis takes ten pounds off the selection and the horse has run well for claiming jockeys in the past. JI: LULAMBA is the obvious one to look forward to in the 1965 Chase, remaining an exciting prospect despite setbacks at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring. A bad mistake two out did for his chances in the Arkle but his subsequent unseat in the Manifesto was more down to an awkward landing than a blunder. That Aintree mishap means Lulamba hasn’t been properly tested yet at much beyond two miles, but this will be another opportunity, and he certainly gave the impression in the Arkle that he’s ready for a longer trip. He can follow in the footsteps of stablemate Jango Baie who won this for Nicky Henderson last year. ND: I think that Lucky Place is a very solid favourite for the Ascot Hurdle which looks prime for the picking with nothing of the calibre of last year's winner Wodhooh in the field. He hasn't won for a while, but his victories include this race in 2024, and the return to this trip will suit much more than the speed test of his reappearance at Aintree. In terms of a handicap bet, I'm interested in RYAN'S ROCKET in the 15:18. There's pace in the line-up which will suit this strong-travelling type, and I think he still has plenty to offer in handicaps over this sort of trip; he's twice won after lengthy absences and went close over C&D in one of his early runs over fences.

Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File set to clash again