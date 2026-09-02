Weekend panel including tips for Haydock, Kempton and ParisLongchamp

David Ord, Ian Ogg and Matt Brocklebank discuss this weekend's action including the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park.

How do you see the Betfair Sprint Cup? David Ord: As a slog if the weather forecast is correct – and it’s not changed all week. It will be the third day's racing on the track and isn’t as much a test of speed as one of resolution and the ability to get through the ground this time around. I was tempted to give Double Rush another chance as the only blot on his copybook this season came in a very strange July Cup. He has form with some cut – nothing as deep as he’ll encounter at the weekend mind. I can understand the support for Marvelman but at a much bigger price I’m interested in JAMES'S DELIGHT. He’s been campaigned with the autumn in mind as he loves the mud, and while he’s probably a Group 2 sprinter at best under normal conditions, these will be anything but. Ian Ogg: KIND OF BLUE hasn't won since lifting the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes in October 2024 but that was also the last time that he ran on ground officially described as soft. He returned to somewhere close to that level at the end of last season, including when second to Big Mojo in this race, and made a perfectly encouraging start to this season. Royal Ascot was disappointing but perhaps the quick ground wasn't ideal there and he should be in the thick of things here with plenty in his favour. Matt Brocklebank: It’s going to be testing, alright, but that’s no problem for MARVELMAN and I think he brings some of the strongest recent form to the table, albeit over seven furlongs from the Sky Bet City Of York, a race won by Notable Speech and is already working out well thanks to Zavateri landing the Celebration Mile in style. Marvelman finished a couple of placed in front of him at York and the formbook suggests he won’t mind the prospect of dropping back to six furlongs on soft ground.

Kind Of Blue (red cap) wins the Champions Sprint

Where will Constitution Hill finish in the William Hill September Stakes? David Ord: In the absence of Bay City Roller I think he can hit the three and keep the Melbourne Cup dream alive/give connections a headache as they ponder whether to roll the dice for the umpteenth time. Look, Gethin and Pride Of Arras will be too good if running anywhere near their best but the gap to the rest is far form insurmountable and he’s clearly going to need to deliver a career-best Flat performance at the weekend. Ian Ogg: He can enhance his form in defeat and that looks the best case scenario with Gethin expected to be hard to beat and, as the others say, it's by no means a one, or two, horse race with second favourite Tornado Alert another intriguing runner. Yet, he did surprise many people on that joyous night at Southwell and there's still room for dreamers in this game isn't there? Matt Brocklebank: I’m hoping he’s in the money as seeing him try and crack Australia in the Melbourne Cup would be quite something. But having seen the final decs this morning, that’s by no means a certainty and I fancy Gethin to win the race, with the likes of Pride Of Arras and Warrant Holder other major player on the pick of their efforts.

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Any other Saturday fancies you'd like to flag up? David Ord: Sticking with Kempton, EXPOSURE looks to be a work in progress for the Gosden team and is interesting in the William Hill London Mile Series Final. It’s significant that he ran his best race for the new yard over course-and-distance last time, when again meeting trouble in-running at a crucial stage. He’s settling better in his races now and I’m sure there’s a bigger performance still to come from him. Ian Ogg: ARCHERS BAY was an impressive winner at the Shergar Cup meeting under Ryan Moore who described the winning ride as 'a sit and point'. He returns to the scene of that success in a well contested and valuable heat under top-weight where King George V Stakes fourth Heyzoom is a deserved favourite but Marco Botti made no secret of the regard in which he holds Archers Bay with a step back up to pattern company on the agenda and he could just be underestimated by the market. Matt Brocklebank: It’s not on the ITV programme but I can see myself giving Ed Walker’s ELECTRIFARHH another chance in the fillies’ handicap at Ascot. She didn’t quite get home stepped up to 10 furlongs on the rain-hit ground at York last time but has come down a pound in the ratings as a result and her previous close third at Goodwood over this mile trip reads well. She remains unexposed and she finally gets her chance on this track having missed a couple of previous Ascot engagements including when becoming upset in the stalls here back in May.