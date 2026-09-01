Antepost Arc de Triomphe preview and tips for Longchamp

Matt Brocklebank takes an early look at the 2026 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and feels we could learn a great deal at Kempton and Longchamp this weekend.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.

Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 160pts in profit.

Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.