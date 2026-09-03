The son of Sea The Stars has a superb record of six wins from seven starts at Longchamp and while his two trips to Britain so far have ended in disappointment, the trainer can’t hide his excitement at the prospect of going back to back in the big one on home soil on October 4.

Daryz enjoyed public gallop at Deauville last Tuesday and is all set to resume in this weekend’s Arc trial.

“I couldn’t be happier with the condition of the horse,” Graffard said on Sky Sports Racing.

“When I took him to Deauville it was to bring him forward, it was a nice strong piece of work. Mickael (Barzalona, regular rider) was pleased and the horse had a bit of weight to lose to get him ready for Sunday.

“On his day he is absolutely incredible. He is ready, but he will come on a lot for the race to be ready for the Arc.”

Daryz could muster only a well-held third behind Ombudsman on quick ground in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes in June, having finished last of six in the 2025 Juddmonte International on his previous visit to England. However, Graffard is convinced there were excuses at the Royal meeting and the colt was unable to display his true colours following a far from ideal preparation.

“He’s a horse with a lot of ability and I was upset he couldn’t show everyone at Ascot,” said Graffard.

“He had excuses, he’d spent a really bad day in the yard at Ascot, he never really relaxed and was shouting at all the other horses going out. He never really had a quiet moment and I was a little bit upset about that. His blood test also showed that he had a little infection, it’s a shame really.”