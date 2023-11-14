Weekend entries: Willie Mullins set to launch stable stars

Facile Vega, Gaelic Warrior, Fact Or File and Klassical Dream could all make their chasing debuts this weekend.
The first two named are among a strong entry for Saturday's Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Navan where Gordon Elliott's American Mike could lie in wait.
Gaelic Warrior joins Fact Or File and Klassical Dream in Sunday's Race And Stay Irish EBF Beginners Steeplechase at the same track. Again American Mike has been give an entry along with a host of other unexposed horses from the top yards.
Elliott has five in Saturday's Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle including Sire Du Berlais and Zanahiyr, Joseph O'Brien could run Home By The Lee while Bob Olinger is in line to make his seasonal return.
Mullins has put both Dysart Dynamo and Saint Roi in the Bar One Racing Fortria Chase where potential opponents include the Henry de Bromhead pair of Captain Guinness and Dancing On My Own plus O'Brien's Banbridge.
Sunday's feature races are the Grade Two John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle in which Elliott has six of the ten entries and the Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase.
Hollow Games, Chemical Energy, Farouk D'alene and Gevrey are among those prominent in the betting or the in-form trainer with other leading fancies standing their ground including Thedevilscoachman (Noel Meade) and De Bromhead's Largy Debut.
