Weekend entries: Willie Mullins set to launch stable stars

The first two named are among a strong entry for Saturday's Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Navan where Gordon Elliott's American Mike could lie in wait.

Gaelic Warrior joins Fact Or File and Klassical Dream in Sunday's Race And Stay Irish EBF Beginners Steeplechase at the same track. Again American Mike has been give an entry along with a host of other unexposed horses from the top yards.

Elliott has five in Saturday's Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle including Sire Du Berlais and Zanahiyr, Joseph O'Brien could run Home By The Lee while Bob Olinger is in line to make his seasonal return.