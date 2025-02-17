Weekend entries: Lulamba and Palladium in the Adonis

Nicky Henderson has entered both Lulamba and Palladium in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.
The former heads the market for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham after making a deep impression when winning on his debut for the Seven Barrows team at Ascot.
Palladium, the German Derby winner who cost Lady Bamford 1.4million euros, won at Huntingdon on his first start over timber.
Paul Nicholls’ Sauvignon is on a retrieval mission after disappointing on his first start for the team at Cheltenham on Trials Day.
Jingko Blue could make a swift return to action in the Ladbrokes Pendil Novices’ Chase.
Henderson’s charge was sent off the 8/13 favourite for the Reynoldstown at Ascot last weekend but unseated Nico de Boinville at the third fence.
Potential opponents this time around include Rubaud, last seen finishing second to L’Eau du Sud in the Kingmaker, and Imperial Saint.
Jessica Harrington’s Ashdale Bob is the sole Irish entry.
Roadlesstravelled is set to bid to get his season back on track in the Ladbrokes Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle.
He looked an exciting prospect when winning his first three starts this term but disappointed when pulling up in the Formby at Aintree on Boxing Day.
Miami Magic and Celtic Dino, second and fourth respectively in the Christmas Grade One, are also in the frame for Saturday along with the hat-trick seeking Tripoli Flyer.
