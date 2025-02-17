Weekend entries: Lulamba and Palladium in the Adonis

The former heads the market for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham after making a deep impression when winning on his debut for the Seven Barrows team at Ascot.

Palladium, the German Derby winner who cost Lady Bamford 1.4million euros, won at Huntingdon on his first start over timber.

Paul Nicholls’ Sauvignon is on a retrieval mission after disappointing on his first start for the team at Cheltenham on Trials Day.

Jingko Blue could make a swift return to action in the Ladbrokes Pendil Novices’ Chase.

Henderson’s charge was sent off the 8/13 favourite for the Reynoldstown at Ascot last weekend but unseated Nico de Boinville at the third fence.