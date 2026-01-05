Weekend entries: Kalif Du Berlais among four in Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase

Paul Nicholls’ charge ended last season by winning the Grade One Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree but made a disappointing return when fourth in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

Dan Skelton relies on Boombawn, who was last seen finishing fourth behind Djelo in the Peterborough Chase, while Edwardstone, second in the Huntingdon contest, is set to reoppose.

The possible field is completed by Master Chewy who is set to drop back in trip after finishing a well-beaten seventh in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.