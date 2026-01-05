Weekend entries: Kalif Du Berlais among four in Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase

Kalif Du Berlais features among only four entries for Saturday’s Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.
Paul Nicholls’ charge ended last season by winning the Grade One Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree but made a disappointing return when fourth in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.
Dan Skelton relies on Boombawn, who was last seen finishing fourth behind Djelo in the Peterborough Chase, while Edwardstone, second in the Huntingdon contest, is set to reoppose.
The possible field is completed by Master Chewy who is set to drop back in trip after finishing a well-beaten seventh in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
There are 22 in the Coral Lanzarote Hurdle on the same card including A Pai De Nom who is looking to complete a hat-trick for the Skeltons.
Coral Cup fourth Beat The Bat is set to revert to timber for trainer Harry Fry, while 2023 Challow Hurdle hero Captain Teague could do the same for the Nicholls team who also have Fasol and Just A Rose entered.
