Kalif Du Berlais before his return at Exeter
Kalif Du Berlais before his return at Exeter

Weekend entries: Kalif Du Berlais among four in Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon January 05, 2026 · 2h ago

Kalif Du Berlais features among only four entries for Saturday’s Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

Paul Nicholls’ charge ended last season by winning the Grade One Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree but made a disappointing return when fourth in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

Dan Skelton relies on Boombawn, who was last seen finishing fourth behind Djelo in the Peterborough Chase, while Edwardstone, second in the Huntingdon contest, is set to reoppose.

The possible field is completed by Master Chewy who is set to drop back in trip after finishing a well-beaten seventh in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

There are 22 in the Coral Lanzarote Hurdle on the same card including A Pai De Nom who is looking to complete a hat-trick for the Skeltons.

Coral Cup fourth Beat The Bat is set to revert to timber for trainer Harry Fry, while 2023 Challow Hurdle hero Captain Teague could do the same for the Nicholls team who also have Fasol and Just A Rose entered.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

