Weekend entries including Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

There are a total of 13 fillies in contention for Saturday's domestic Group 1 feature - the BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes.
The top-class event for three-year-olds and upwards takes place on the Rowley Mile course and was won last year by the David Menuisier-trained Tamfana, who will be in action over in France this weekend rather than defending her Newmarket crown.
A couple of four-year-olds stand out on form, with Fallen Angel heading Paddy Power and Sky Bet's antepost market at 7/4 on the back of her half-length defeat of Exactly in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown. Karl Burke's star had previously beaten January in France (Prix Rothschild) and both Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-olds are out to take revenge this Saturday.
The biggest danger according to the layers, however, is likely to be posed by the Charlie Appleby-trained Cinderella's Dream, who also had January in arrears when landing the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes on the July Course prior to a disappointing effort at Deauville last time out.
Roger Varian's big improver Lady Of Spain, winner of the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown late last month, is third favourite at 6/1, while Andrew Balding and the Juddmonte team could reoppose with Sandown runner-up Blue Bolt.
Atsila, Cheshire Dancer, Bedtime Story, Cathedral, Saqqara Sands and Sparks Fly complete the list of entries.
Paddy Power: 7/4 Fallen Angel, 5/2 Cinderella’s Dream, 6/1 Lady Of Spain, 7/1 Exactly, 9/1 January, 10 Blue Bolt, 14 Atsila, 16 Cheshire Dancer, 25 Bedtime Story, Cathedral, 33 Saqqara Sands, 40 Spiritual, 66 Sparks Fly.
Lodge regulars back for more at Ascot
There are two Group races and a couple of Listed events on Saturday's six-race card at Ascot, the Group 3 BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes just about topping the bill.
Two thriving older horses in William Haggas' Hamish and the Karl Burke-trained Al Qareem set the standard in the mile and a half contest - and they've won the past three renewals between them.
Haggas has also entered Candleford, Term Of Endearment and the rapidly-progressive three-year-old Tenability, while Andrew Balding could run Alsakib, Ralph Beckett relies on Sir Dinadan and Simon and Ed Crisford have Sea Scout engaged. Sunway could go for the David Menuisier team, with jockey Silvestre De Sousa already booked for the ride.
There is a strong Irish representation as well, with Willie Mullins entering Sky Bet Ebor hero Ethical Diamond, Gerard Keane having Crystal Black in the mix and Henry De Bromhead potentially running Higher Leaves.
The 17-strong possible Cumberland Lodge field is completed by Charlie Appleby's Arabian Crown, along with Circus Of Rome (Richard Hughes), Kihavah (Adrian Keatley), Military Academy (John and Thady Gosden) and Shadow Dance for Roger Varian.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.