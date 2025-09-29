Weekend entries including Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

The top-class event for three-year-olds and upwards takes place on the Rowley Mile course and was won last year by the David Menuisier-trained Tamfana, who will be in action over in France this weekend rather than defending her Newmarket crown.

A couple of four-year-olds stand out on form, with Fallen Angel heading Paddy Power and Sky Bet's antepost market at 7/4 on the back of her half-length defeat of Exactly in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown. Karl Burke's star had previously beaten January in France (Prix Rothschild) and both Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-olds are out to take revenge this Saturday.

The biggest danger according to the layers, however, is likely to be posed by the Charlie Appleby-trained Cinderella's Dream, who also had January in arrears when landing the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes on the July Course prior to a disappointing effort at Deauville last time out.

Roger Varian's big improver Lady Of Spain, winner of the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown late last month, is third favourite at 6/1, while Andrew Balding and the Juddmonte team could reoppose with Sandown runner-up Blue Bolt.

Atsila, Cheshire Dancer, Bedtime Story, Cathedral, Saqqara Sands and Sparks Fly complete the list of entries.

Paddy Power: 7/4 Fallen Angel, 5/2 Cinderella’s Dream, 6/1 Lady Of Spain, 7/1 Exactly, 9/1 January, 10 Blue Bolt, 14 Atsila, 16 Cheshire Dancer, 25 Bedtime Story, Cathedral, 33 Saqqara Sands, 40 Spiritual, 66 Sparks Fly.