Leap of faith in the Nell Gwyn

Owners Quantum Leap Racing struck gold with Tamfana and David Menuisier and they could have another star filly on their hands with the same trainer in INIS MOR who runs in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday.

You don’t associate Menuisier with spring types given he’s a trainer who generally adopts a patient approach, and Tamfana needed her trial run before her excellent 1000 Guineas fourth, but Inis Mor looks a bit different and this race seems likely to be run to suit.

It’s a relatively big field with 13 lining up and the pace looks highly likely to be strong with the likes of Fitzella, Mubasimah, Azleet and Cherry Baker all possibles to get on with things, with such a scenario likely to play to the strengths of Inis Mor.

She has got a very interesting pedigree being by Galiway out of a Deep Impact mare and while you would think that means a mile and a half in the future, she doesn’t look to be lacking in the gears department by any stretch.

As a juvenile she won twice in three weeks on the July Course at Newmarket in impressive fashion over seven furlongs, the second one obviously under a penalty, and while she didn’t beat an awful lot in those assignments she looked right at home on decent ground and on the undulations.

On her final start at two she ran against the colts in a competitive conditions race at Longchamp on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend, sticking to her task well in soft ground over a mile to finish second, and that form worked out really well in the backend of the French season including at the top level.

She could be anything and the 50/1 for the 1000 Guineas is worth a second look, but at the very least she looks a big player in a strongly-run Nell Gwyn with Sean Levey likely to track the gallop in a prominent position.

The Verdict: Back INIS MOR in the 15.35 Newmarket