Our form expert has had 5/1, 8/1 and 11/1 winners this month and he has two selections for the ITV4 coverage of day two of Newmarket's Craven Meeting on Wednesday.
The Verdict: Wednesday April 15
1pt e.w Diligently in the 13.50 Newmarket at 12/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Inis Mor in the 15.35 Newmarket at 6/1 (Ladbrokes, BetVictor)
Leap of faith in the Nell Gwyn
Owners Quantum Leap Racing struck gold with Tamfana and David Menuisier and they could have another star filly on their hands with the same trainer in INIS MOR who runs in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday.
You don’t associate Menuisier with spring types given he’s a trainer who generally adopts a patient approach, and Tamfana needed her trial run before her excellent 1000 Guineas fourth, but Inis Mor looks a bit different and this race seems likely to be run to suit.
It’s a relatively big field with 13 lining up and the pace looks highly likely to be strong with the likes of Fitzella, Mubasimah, Azleet and Cherry Baker all possibles to get on with things, with such a scenario likely to play to the strengths of Inis Mor.
She has got a very interesting pedigree being by Galiway out of a Deep Impact mare and while you would think that means a mile and a half in the future, she doesn’t look to be lacking in the gears department by any stretch.
As a juvenile she won twice in three weeks on the July Course at Newmarket in impressive fashion over seven furlongs, the second one obviously under a penalty, and while she didn’t beat an awful lot in those assignments she looked right at home on decent ground and on the undulations.
On her final start at two she ran against the colts in a competitive conditions race at Longchamp on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend, sticking to her task well in soft ground over a mile to finish second, and that form worked out really well in the backend of the French season including at the top level.
She could be anything and the 50/1 for the 1000 Guineas is worth a second look, but at the very least she looks a big player in a strongly-run Nell Gwyn with Sean Levey likely to track the gallop in a prominent position.
The Verdict: Back INIS MOR in the 15.35 Newmarket
Diligent approach for Cox
Plenty of guesswork is required in the Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap over six furlongs as well with half of the 14 runners making their seasonal reappearance.
Realign is one of those for William Haggas, but he is a trainer that usually has his handicappers straight for this meeting and this horse has obvious claims of winning here, just like stablemate More Thunder did 12 months ago.
He hasn’t been missed by the market in a deep field, though, and I’d rather take a chance on Clive Cox’s DILIGENTLY at double-figure prices.
The son of Harry Angel got his act together on his final two starts last season, winning at Windsor and finishing second in a big field at Thirsk, but those efforts didn’t save him from being gelded in the off season.
That procedure should help him to relax and Cox has a very good record with his newly-gelded horses at this time of year, while we know how excellent he is with sprinters in general.
Diligently ran a very good race in second at Chester on his seasonal reappearance last season, just bumping into one, while he looks fairly treated off 86 on all his best form, including those aforementioned final two starts at three.
Again, it looks like he’ll get a strong pace to chase here which will suit and he’s right at home on better ground.
The Verdict: Back DILIGENTLY in the 13.50 Newmarket
Preview posted at 16:20 BST on 14/04/26
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