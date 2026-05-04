Watching brief in the trials

The Boodles May Festival at Chester kicks off with a couple of fascinating Classic trials on Wednesday and both races could be a straight shootout between Aidan O’Brien and John and Thady Gosden.

The Group 3 Boodles Chester Vase Stakes produced the winner of the Betfred Derby 12 months ago when Lambourn won both races and Benvenuto Cellini looks the chosen one for Ballydoyle this year.

He’s a short-priced favourite, but he does have a 4lb penalty to carry on his seasonal debut, so this doesn’t look a penalty kick by any means - especially with Water To Wine looking highly promising for the Gosdens at Newbury.

In the Listed Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks the Clarehaven team unleash another impressive Newbury maiden winner in I’m The One and she’s odds-on to claim her trial on the road to Epsom.

Those odds look skinny enough given she could improve here and still lose, with O’Brien taking her on with Amelia Earhart and the penalised Sugar Island.

I’ve backed Amelia Earhart for the Oaks and she is on the Minnie Hauk route to Epsom, having won the same Leopardstown maiden on her final start at two before starting out her three-year-old campaign in the same trial.

She’s been well backed for Oaks glory, so it’s so far so good, but the application of the hood and blinkers combination is a little alarming.

You can only conclude her trainer is worried about her focus and sharpness around this track and it’s very rare that O’Brien (or anyone) uses this mixture of headgear. Indeed, I can find only one previous example of O’Brien using the hood and blinkers (on Pennsylvania, fifth and ninth in 2017).

She’s probably best watched and the closest I came to a bet was stablemate Sugar Island at 10/1, as her May Hill and Staffordstown Stud Stakes form looks strong, but the 5lb penalty makes life tough for her.

The Verdict: No bets in the Cheshire Oaks / Chester Vase