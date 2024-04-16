Sporting Life
Betfair ambassadors Ryan Moore and Paul Nicholls
Betfair ambassadors Ryan Moore and Paul Nicholls

Wednesday racing preview: Paul Nicholls and Ryan Moore thoughts

By Sporting Life
16:36 · TUE April 16, 2024

Betfair columnists Paul Nicholls and Ryan Moore share their thoughts ahead of Wednesday's action at Cheltenham and Newmarket.

Paul Nicholls - Cheltenham

For more exclusive Paul Nicholls content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/

14:05 Lallygag

He isn’t the biggest and should be happier back over hurdles now after struggling a bit over fences. He hated the testing conditions at last time at Taunton and will relish the drying ground at Cheltenham.

14:40 Il Ridoto

He’s a standing dish at Cheltenham and usually runs very well in these two and a half mile handicaps. It didn’t quite happen for him last time at the Festival when he was towards the rear in the early stages before staying on at the finish. He has his chance but is probably still on a stiff enough handicap mark.

17:00 Rare Middleton

He won tidily at Doncaster in December and I was expecting another big run from him in the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton over Easter but he rather lost his position at halfway and although keeping on he was unable to quite get back to the leaders. He will relish the ground at Cheltenham, should be suited by the track and has a solid chance.

17:00 Wild Max

Having missed eighteen months with a leg injury he just needed his first run of the season at Taunton in February and got a bit tired in the closing stages. He's come on plenty since then, is another of ours who will appreciate the better ground and will be going chasing again soon

Best chance: Rare Middleton. 17.00. With conditions in his favour he looks to have a solid chance.

Ryan Moore - Newmarket

For more exclusive Ryan Moore content visit: betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore

14:25 Gasper De Lemos

We had four in here at the five-day stage and we rely on Gasper De Lemos. After a promising debut, this Justify colt won his maiden in very good style at the Curragh before finishing second to what looked a smart horse in Arabian Crown in the Zetland here. We are happy with him coming into this race but he will be suited by further down the line and I am always wary of an Andre Fabre horse, and his Narkez won very well on his return. And there are clearly others with claims, too.

15:00 Regal Reality

He has run some good races when fresh in the past and hopefully the ground remains decent for him, though he has winning form with a bit of dig, too. As a 9yo, he has to give a few years to all of his rivals and he would be vulnerable to an improver like Royal Rhyme, but he has run some very good races on this track, including when a narrow second in the Joel Stakes here in September. He is among the form horses here on that run.

