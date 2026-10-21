Wednesday Newmarket reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Newmarket on Wednesday, where the wet weather made it relatively hard work for some.

Box Office stuff from Burke newcomer Cinematically proved a hit on her debut when making light work of testing conditions in the CopyBet Back Again At Newmarket Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes. The Karl Burke-trained daughter of Showcasing defied her inexperience to spring a surprise in the seven furlong contest under Clifford Lee. Victory appeared to be heading the way of 8/13 favourite Grinanbearit, who moved into what looked like a race winning advantage approaching the final furlong. However, it was not to be as Cinematically powered past on the final climb to the line before going on to score by three quarters of a length. Lee said: “It was very nice, but it was very surprising as at home she doesn’t show a lot. She has been galloping okay, but mentally she is quite forward going. “She tries her best and today, on that track, she loved the ground. I was a little bit outpaced early doors, but she has come home strong. It was very windy down there for those fillies, and I would half say that she has won on her nerves a little bit.”

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Act two goes to Wathnan Enactment took centre stage to make his racecourse bow a triumphant one with victory in race two on the card - the CopyBet Champions League Profit Boosts Novice Stakes. Despite being the only newcomer in the field, the Ralph Beckett-trained son of Justify knew what was required on his debut when getting up close home under James Doyle. After suffering two odds-on reversals, it looked as though 8/13 favourite Altius was going to make it third time lucky, despite being one of the first under pressure. But, although having the rail to run against, he was unable to hold off the 7/2 chance, who forged on close to the line to score by a head.

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Fred Morley, representative to winning owners Wathnan Racing, said: “He did it nicely. It was his first day at school, but he had been pleasing Ralph in his work at home. It was nice to get the job done like he did. James gave him a lovely introduction there. A furlong out I wasn’t sure if he was going to get there, but he has done it on ability. “He is an exciting horse that will no doubt be put away and be an exciting horse for next year. There is no doubt he will get further I would say, but that is a question for Ralph to work out. I don’t think we want to get carried away just yet, but he has done it well and it was a good performance.” Boughey strikes Gold at HQ George Boughey might have had to say farewell to Betfred 2000 Guineas hero Bow Echo earlier this year, but Night Of Gold ensured the colours of his late owner, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, were seen back in the winner’s enclosure on the Rowley Mile. Picked up for 800,000 guineas as a yearling, the son of Night Of Thunder had reached the frame in his two previous starts after finishing third on his debut at Southwell before going one place better last time out at Newcastle. However, there was to be no third defeat in a row for the 3/1 chance, who appreciated the step up to ten furlongs on his first start on the grass when showing a good deal of stamina under Ryan Moore to defeat Amico Mio by two and a quarter lengths.

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