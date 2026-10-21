Wednesday Newmarket reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Newmarket on Wednesday, where the wet weather made it relatively hard work for some.
Box Office stuff from Burke newcomer
Cinematically proved a hit on her debut when making light work of testing conditions in the CopyBet Back Again At Newmarket Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes.
The Karl Burke-trained daughter of Showcasing defied her inexperience to spring a surprise in the seven furlong contest under Clifford Lee.
Victory appeared to be heading the way of 8/13 favourite Grinanbearit, who moved into what looked like a race winning advantage approaching the final furlong. However, it was not to be as Cinematically powered past on the final climb to the line before going on to score by three quarters of a length.
Lee said: “It was very nice, but it was very surprising as at home she doesn’t show a lot. She has been galloping okay, but mentally she is quite forward going.
“She tries her best and today, on that track, she loved the ground. I was a little bit outpaced early doors, but she has come home strong. It was very windy down there for those fillies, and I would half say that she has won on her nerves a little bit.”
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Act two goes to Wathnan
Enactment took centre stage to make his racecourse bow a triumphant one with victory in race two on the card - the CopyBet Champions League Profit Boosts Novice Stakes.
Despite being the only newcomer in the field, the Ralph Beckett-trained son of Justify knew what was required on his debut when getting up close home under James Doyle.
After suffering two odds-on reversals, it looked as though 8/13 favourite Altius was going to make it third time lucky, despite being one of the first under pressure. But, although having the rail to run against, he was unable to hold off the 7/2 chance, who forged on close to the line to score by a head.
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Fred Morley, representative to winning owners Wathnan Racing, said: “He did it nicely. It was his first day at school, but he had been pleasing Ralph in his work at home. It was nice to get the job done like he did. James gave him a lovely introduction there. A furlong out I wasn’t sure if he was going to get there, but he has done it on ability.
“He is an exciting horse that will no doubt be put away and be an exciting horse for next year. There is no doubt he will get further I would say, but that is a question for Ralph to work out. I don’t think we want to get carried away just yet, but he has done it well and it was a good performance.”
Boughey strikes Gold at HQ
George Boughey might have had to say farewell to Betfred 2000 Guineas hero Bow Echo earlier this year, but Night Of Gold ensured the colours of his late owner, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, were seen back in the winner’s enclosure on the Rowley Mile.
Picked up for 800,000 guineas as a yearling, the son of Night Of Thunder had reached the frame in his two previous starts after finishing third on his debut at Southwell before going one place better last time out at Newcastle.
However, there was to be no third defeat in a row for the 3/1 chance, who appreciated the step up to ten furlongs on his first start on the grass when showing a good deal of stamina under Ryan Moore to defeat Amico Mio by two and a quarter lengths.
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Boughey said: “He is a horse that is bred to stay very well. He needed every bit of the ten furlongs today.
“There was a bit of a ding-dong between Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, but he wanted the horse, and we were delighted we were able to get him.
“He is a very straightforward horse, and he will be one for next year. We will see how he does as he is very weak, but he will improve. I think his work in the spring will determine which way we go with him.”
Rest of the action...
Noble Prince finally secured a win at the sixth time of asking after being the beneficiary of a stewards’ inquiry following the conclusion of the British Stallion Studs EBF Future Stayers Nursery Handicap.
Having initially passed the post in second behind Lots Road, the placings were revised after interference late on in the ten furlong prize between the pair was deemed enough to have prevented the Charlie Appleby-trained runner from tasting victory.
And although the son of Frankel had proven a frustrating character to date, connections believe that the step up in trip was behind his improved display under William Buick.
Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said of the 5/1 chance: “I thought we had won it first time up. It was a close race, and he has been taken off his line. I think it was fairly cut and dry, but then again I’m not a steward.
“He is probably slightly he is what he is, but stepping up in trip slightly has helped him. He was a bit slow away at Haydock Park the time before last, but there is a bit of ability there, it is just a case of getting it out of him.”
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