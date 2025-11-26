Menu icon
Brixson pictured with winning connections
Wednesday Market Rasen review

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed November 26, 2025 · 34 min ago

A review of the pick of the action from Market Rasen on Wednesday.

Owners Tom Ford and Robert Peters had a double cause for celebration following the victory of Brixson in the Pertemps Network ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle at Market Rasen.

Not only was it a first victory for the Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith-trained five-year-old, but he became the fourth individual winner out of mare Brixen, who the pair also own.

After finding only Cave Bridge too strong on his previous start at Wetherby the 7/4 favourite made no mistake on this occasion with a clearcut seven length success in the extended two mile test.

Ford said: “Andrew Lynch schools them all over in Ireland, but the person that gets them ready over there is Claire O’Connell and they both deserve a mention alongside Joel and Sue.

“The mare of this lad had bred four winners. We keep her over in Ireland and that seems to work well.

“We knew we had a great chance coming here today. Gavin (Sheehan) just kept it simple as he rode the horse last time. I suspect we will find another one of these types of races next.”

