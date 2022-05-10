We have a Lucky 15 for the opening day of the York Dante Festival including a strong fancy in the opener.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

GAASSEE 1.50 York

He'll be favourite but GAASSEE was seriously progressive last year and can make a winning return in the opener at York. A well bred son of Sea The Stars he won the final three of his four starts in 2021 including a five lengths thumping of Trevolli at Kempton on handicap debut on the last of them. That horse went on to win his next three and while the selection is up nine pounds in a deeper race, there's more to come and it might take the assessor a race or two to catch him.

NOMADIC EMPIRE 2.25 York

A course-and-distance winner here in October, NOMADIC EMPIRE looked unlucky not to win on his return at Ripon and must go well here. Four pounds higher than for that last success, he was hampered at the start and short of room over a furlong out when third behind Ava Go Joe on his reappearance and is drawn to track what promises to be a very strong pace from the low numbers.

DRAGON SYMBOL 3.00 York

He had a good three-year-old campaign, hitting the frame in the Commonwealth Cup, Darley July Cup, King George Qatar Stakes and Coolmore Nunthorpe and DRAGON SYMBOL can land the Duke Of York Stakes. He’s joined Roger Varian over the winter and is four pounds clear on the Timeform ratings. If he’s fit and firing for his first run back, he can prove too good for Minzaal who promises to have a good campaign for Owen Burrows.

HIGHWAYGREY 4.45 York

He's run better than his finishing position suggests the last twice and from a mark six pounds below his last winning one, HIGHWAYGREY can strike for Tim Easterby. The six-year-old made late headway into seventh behind Get Shirty at Thirsk last month and presumably this has been the target for some time. The form of that last run is working out well and he's handicapped to go very close in this.

