ITV7 Preview: Guide to Wednesday's £50,000 game

Dr Richard Newland has a fine 34% strike rate at the course and he can increase that number with TIGER ORCHID . The horse unseated in his point to point last time but is in very good hands.

This looks a gilt-edge opportunity for MON FRERE who looked to be a progressive sort in novice company in Somerset last time and can make a successful switch to handicaps. Black Mischief may give him most to think about.

An extremely competitive handicap with possibilities all through the field. Soldier's Minute is on a winning mark and bids to win this for a second time yet preference is for STAXTON who may just provide the Tim Easterby yard with another success on the Knavesmire. The stable are mob-handed and the selection is versatile ground-wise.

14:40 York - Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes (Group 2) - 6f

A decent renewal may go the way of FINAL SONG who was only beaten by a short distance over in Meydan in a Group 1. She would welcome any rain which would simultaneously blunt the natural speed of Oxted but benefit most likely challengers Art Power and Jersey scorer Molatham. Never rule out ultra-consistent Summerghand either.

15:00 Worcester - Download The At The Races App Handicap Hurdle - 2m

There's nothing to be excited about in BLUE RIBBON's form in Ireland but he's now part of a team that thrives at this course. Equally, Sam Twiston-Davies has an enviable 22% strike rate here; he's in good hands and can use this as a stepping stone to better things.

15:10 York - Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (Fillies' Group 3) - 1m 2f 56y

TEONA was hugely impressive in an event she was, admittedly, expected to win in Newcastle. She finished off the contest strongly and if she can convert that form to turf she may be hard to beat. Noon Star is beaufully bred and expected to go well whilst Snowfall is interesting having been highly-tried at two. A step up in trip, given her breeding, is another positive.

15:40 York - Sky Bet Handicap - 7f

The addition of blinkers for the first time may help settle RIFLEMAN who was the guilty party in an unfortunate incident at Sandown when jinking and unseating Ryan Moore. He's likely to come on strongly for that and can continue the progress he made last season.