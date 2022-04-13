Plan comes together to complete hat-trick

Bold Plan won for the third time in succession since the start of February when landing the opening Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle under trainer Evan Williams' daughter, Isabel.

The jockey's claim had been reduced from 5lb to 3lb since last partnering the eight-year-old gelding to victory at Newbury on March 5, but the 6/1 chance cruised into contention before a smooth leap at the last sealed the deal.

He galloped on strongly to hold Ben Pauling's Whatsupwithyou (5/1) at bay, with the rallying Romeo Brown back in third at 15/2.

The disappointment of the race was Nicky Henderson's Captain Morgs who was still in contention before a mistake at the second-last almost sent Nico De Boinville out of the side door. The jockey managed to remain intact but the horse's chance was gone and the 4/1 market leader also flashed his tail a couple of times under pressure on the run-in.