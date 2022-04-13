Bold Plan won for the third time in succession since the start of February when landing the opening Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle under trainer Evan Williams' daughter, Isabel.
The jockey's claim had been reduced from 5lb to 3lb since last partnering the eight-year-old gelding to victory at Newbury on March 5, but the 6/1 chance cruised into contention before a smooth leap at the last sealed the deal.
He galloped on strongly to hold Ben Pauling's Whatsupwithyou (5/1) at bay, with the rallying Romeo Brown back in third at 15/2.
The disappointment of the race was Nicky Henderson's Captain Morgs who was still in contention before a mistake at the second-last almost sent Nico De Boinville out of the side door. The jockey managed to remain intact but the horse's chance was gone and the 4/1 market leader also flashed his tail a couple of times under pressure on the run-in.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.