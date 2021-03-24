Adam Wedge works towards Secret Reprieve return at Aintree

Wedge was triumphant on the Evan Williams-trained seven-year-old in the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in January, triumphing by three lengths despite his girth snapping during the race and his saddle slipping considerably.

The victory came after Wedge demonstrated his physical and mental durability when taking the ride on the horse following two heavy falls earlier on the same card.

Wedge’s toughness was put to the test again when he parted company with Hoi Polloi in a novice hurdle at Newbury in March, after which he gathered himself off the floor and returned to action for four rides the following afternoon back at the same track.

A subsequent scan revealed a fracture to his T12 vertebra, however, forcing him to take a break from riding which would include forfeiting his rides at the Cheltenham Festival.

Since the fracture was discovered, Wedge has begun the rehabilitation process – using the Injury Jockeys Fund facility in Lambourn, Oaksey House, and also enduring sessions in an ice chamber to aid his recovery.

“I’m getting there slowly,” he said.

“I’m getting into Oaksey House and getting on well with all of the team there and the therapy.

“Fingers crossed, as long as an X-ray looks good in a couple of weeks’ time, I’ll be working towards being back for Aintree.”