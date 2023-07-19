Weatherbys Super Sprint: Eve Johnson Houghton pair on target

Eve Johnson Houghton is hoping Juniper Berries or Bobsleigh can provide her with a first win in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday.
The former is seeking revenge on ante-post favourite Relief Rally who has her measure in two prevuous meetings including when the pair were secnd and fourth respectively in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.
The trainer said: “I was absolutely thrilled with Juniper Berries in the Queen Mary, she ran a blinder and fourth at Royal Ascot is quite a feather in your cap. Relief Rally is obviously the main danger but we have a huge weight to turn around this time so I am hoping that will be enough to change the placings this time around.”
Bobsleigh was last seen finishing three lengths sixth to River Tiber in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting and is reported to be bouncing following his run.
The trainer said: “He has come out of the race in very good form, I am very happy with him. He ran a storming race in the Coventry which has turned out to be very strong form.”
Despite his last two runs being over six furlongs, Saturday will see the son of Elzaam drop back to five furlongs, and the handler warned: “That would be my main worry. He has won over five-and-a-half but he looks like he gets the six furlongs well. They normally go very fast in the Super Sprint so I am hoping that we will be picking them up at the end.”
Johnson Houghton is determined to taste success in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, a race that she feels should be a suitable target for her team.
“It is designed for the sort of horses I buy, relatively inexpensive two-year-olds, especially the type of horse I buy for the Woodway 20. We are very hopeful this will be the year we have success, if we could have two in the first five or six home, I would be thrilled. I love Newbury, it’s a great track, a very fair track, the prize money is getting better so I feel very comfortable supporting them," she added.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.