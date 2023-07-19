Weatherbys Super Sprint: Eve Johnson Houghton pair on target

The former is seeking revenge on ante-post favourite Relief Rally who has her measure in two prevuous meetings including when the pair were secnd and fourth respectively in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

The trainer said: “I was absolutely thrilled with Juniper Berries in the Queen Mary, she ran a blinder and fourth at Royal Ascot is quite a feather in your cap. Relief Rally is obviously the main danger but we have a huge weight to turn around this time so I am hoping that will be enough to change the placings this time around.”

Bobsleigh was last seen finishing three lengths sixth to River Tiber in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting and is reported to be bouncing following his run.

The trainer said: “He has come out of the race in very good form, I am very happy with him. He ran a storming race in the Coventry which has turned out to be very strong form.”