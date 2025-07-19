Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Anthelia grabs Havana Hurricane on the line
Anthelia grabs Havana Hurricane on the line

Weatherbys Super Sprint: Anthelia edges thriller

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat July 19, 2025 · 1h ago

Anthelia provided trainer Rod Millman with a third win in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, overhauling he favourite Havana Hurricane in the final strides of the Newbury contest.

It looked as though the Windsor Castle hero was about to add another big pot to his haul when bursting to the front inside the final furlong.

However, Lewis Edmunds was conjuring a similar charge as the winner, who cost only 6,000 guineas.

The pair flashed past the post together with the photographic evidence showing Anthelia had got there by a nose.

A delighted Millman said: “I’m chuffed obviously. In such a big field you have to be in the right place at the right time, Lewis gave her a good ride as he always does. It was great.

“I was very lucky to get her. She was only 6,000 and it’s a great advert for the race and the sport. You keep seeing all the millions of pounds being spent on horses and you can still do it and find nice horses. I always say I don’t buy cheap horses, I try to buy nice horses cheaply.”

Jockey Charlie Bishop said of the runner-up: “The winner is a good filly. I felt I had a good run through the race, the gaps presented themselves as and when I wanted them. The rain might have been a slight disadvantage but I don’t know. I think he’s run a great race and been beaten by the right horse.

“When the gaps came he was quick and brave and took them. There were no hard-luck stories.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING