Weatherbys Super Sprint: Anthelia edges thriller

Anthelia provided trainer Rod Millman with a third win in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, overhauling he favourite Havana Hurricane in the final strides of the Newbury contest.

It looked as though the Windsor Castle hero was about to add another big pot to his haul when bursting to the front inside the final furlong. However, Lewis Edmunds was conjuring a similar charge as the winner, who cost only 6,000 guineas. The pair flashed past the post together with the photographic evidence showing Anthelia had got there by a nose.