Weatherbys Super Sprint: Anthelia edges thriller

Anthelia provided trainer Rod Millman with a third win in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, overhauling he favourite Havana Hurricane in the final strides of the Newbury contest.
It looked as though the Windsor Castle hero was about to add another big pot to his haul when bursting to the front inside the final furlong.
However, Lewis Edmunds was conjuring a similar charge as the winner, who cost only 6,000 guineas.
The pair flashed past the post together with the photographic evidence showing Anthelia had got there by a nose.
A delighted Millman said: “I’m chuffed obviously. In such a big field you have to be in the right place at the right time, Lewis gave her a good ride as he always does. It was great.
“I was very lucky to get her. She was only 6,000 and it’s a great advert for the race and the sport. You keep seeing all the millions of pounds being spent on horses and you can still do it and find nice horses. I always say I don’t buy cheap horses, I try to buy nice horses cheaply.”
Jockey Charlie Bishop said of the runner-up: “The winner is a good filly. I felt I had a good run through the race, the gaps presented themselves as and when I wanted them. The rain might have been a slight disadvantage but I don’t know. I think he’s run a great race and been beaten by the right horse.
“When the gaps came he was quick and brave and took them. There were no hard-luck stories.”
