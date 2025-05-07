Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks report and replay: Minnie Hauk delivers

Favourite Minnie Hauk (13/8) gave Aidan O'Brien a ninth victory in the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks.
Ryan Moore was able to track the pacesetting Queen Of Thieves through the early stages and pushed the daughter of Frankel to the front passing the two-furlong marker.
Making the final turn it was Secret Of Love who was leading the chasing pack and she was at the line, a length adrift.
Betfair initially cut the winner to 16/1 from 20s for Betfred Oaks at Epsom but are now 9/1. Sky Bet were more impressed and go 10/1.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: "I was very impressed with everything she's done there. It was her first run of the year and he only had the two runs late on last year. She was drawn wide, showed good speed to get a position and relaxed.
"She did everything nice and smoothly, was a bit green at first and I probably got there a bit too early but she showed a very good attitude in the straight. She's an uncomplicated filly with plenty of ability."
Paul Smith of the winning owners added: "She's a very uncomplicated, kind filly and we're very happy with that. Ryan was quite taken by her and she'll improve a tonne for it. She relished the step up in trip. She's probably Oaks bound now.
"There's normally a natural progression with athletes and she'll improve a lot for that and will hopefully peak in the summer time."
