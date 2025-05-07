Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Minnie Hauk is on top at Chester

Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks report and replay: Minnie Hauk delivers

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed May 07, 2025 · 2h ago

Favourite Minnie Hauk (13/8) gave Aidan O'Brien a ninth victory in the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks.

Ryan Moore was able to track the pacesetting Queen Of Thieves through the early stages and pushed the daughter of Frankel to the front passing the two-furlong marker.

Making the final turn it was Secret Of Love who was leading the chasing pack and she was at the line, a length adrift.

Betfair initially cut the winner to 16/1 from 20s for Betfred Oaks at Epsom but are now 9/1. Sky Bet were more impressed and go 10/1.

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "I was very impressed with everything she's done there. It was her first run of the year and he only had the two runs late on last year. She was drawn wide, showed good speed to get a position and relaxed.

"She did everything nice and smoothly, was a bit green at first and I probably got there a bit too early but she showed a very good attitude in the straight. She's an uncomplicated filly with plenty of ability."

Paul Smith of the winning owners added: "She's a very uncomplicated, kind filly and we're very happy with that. Ryan was quite taken by her and she'll improve a tonne for it. She relished the step up in trip. She's probably Oaks bound now.

"There's normally a natural progression with athletes and she'll improve a lot for that and will hopefully peak in the summer time."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING