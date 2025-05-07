Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks report and replay: Minnie Hauk delivers

Favourite Minnie Hauk (13/8) gave Aidan O'Brien a ninth victory in the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks.

Ryan Moore was able to track the pacesetting Queen Of Thieves through the early stages and pushed the daughter of Frankel to the front passing the two-furlong marker. Making the final turn it was Secret Of Love who was leading the chasing pack and she was at the line, a length adrift. Betfair initially cut the winner to 16/1 from 20s for Betfred Oaks at Epsom but are now 9/1. Sky Bet were more impressed and go 10/1.

