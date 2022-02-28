Written by Paul Ferguson the guest authors this year are our own Graham Cunningham, Rory Delargy and Donn McCLean while Sam Turner provides daily selections, Jess Stafford breeding angles and Andy Gibson 'Notes On The Clock'.

Now in its 23rd year it provides extensive trends analysis of all 28 races, positive & negative trends boxes for quick and easy referencing and detailed analysis of the Irish challenge.

There's a Banker or Bust analysis of the big Festival favourites plus an exclusive Aintree preview included with Grand National analysis and race by race trends for the key races from the Randox Grand National Festival.

The Breeding Angles last year highlighted four winners sired by Jeremy in Appreciate It, Sir Gerhard, Black Tears and Belfast Banter while winners elsewhere in the book included Galvin, Bob Olinger and Telmesomethinggirl.