The three-year-old has won four consecutive handicaps for the Lambourn handler, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Adaay In Asia backed up her six-furlong Shergar Cup Sprint success on her penultimate run at Ascot, taking another Class 2 handicap against her own sex over an additional furlong at York earlier this month.

Dunlop has handed her an entry in Sunday’s Listed six-furlong Garrowby Stakes at York, although he could wait for the Group Three Sceptre Stakes over seven furlongs at Doncaster next week.

“It is a slightly difficult one with Adaay In Asia.” said Dunlop. “She likes slightly better ground and we are looking at the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster. “I’ve just been a little bit concerned about the weather, hence the reason for the entry for York on Sunday.

“Ideally we would like to go to Doncaster, because it is against her own sex and it is a Group Three as well. The Garrowby is pretty competitive, but we were just a little bit concerned with which way the weather would go. We are hopeful of either option.”