Weather news: Latest on inspections and abandonments

Tuesday’s fixture at Chepstow will have to pass a precautionary inspection at 8am on raceday if it is to go ahead.
Vulnerable areas, take offs and landings have been covered by frost sheets but temperatures are forecast to drop overnight.
They inspect at Plumpton too at 8.30. Again the whole track has been covered but temperatures overnight are forecast to hit -2 or -3 and officials will assess the situation at first light.
