Salisbury's card on Thursday has been abandoned because of a waterlogged track.
Officials inspected at 9am on Wednesday after 10mm of rain on Tuesday and a further 17mm overnight.
The ground was officially described as heavy, waterlogged in places and the surface was found to be unraceable. More rain was forecast for the rest of the day too.
The feature race on the card was the IRE-incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes, a Group Three race for two-year-old fillies. It was due to feature Albany second Awaken and Super Sprint heroine Anthelia.
