Weather latest: Racing at Cork and Exeter called off

In a statement published on Sunday morning, Exeter general manager Jack Parkinson said: "We've had a significant amount of rainfall and strong winds of up to 50 mph here this morning and this has resulted in damage being caused to a number of our facilities.

"While the track itself has passed an inspection and has been deemed fit to race, we have seen tiles being ripped from the roof of our Owners' and Trainers' facility, which is just 10 metres from the parade ring. With conditions now not expected to improve significantly before racing and with ongoing and clear safety risks we have taken the decision to abandon racing."

Sunday's card at Cork was cancelled on Saturday afternoon due to waterlogging.

Clerk of the course Paul Moloney said on Saturday: "Following further showers this afternoon, unfortunately the situation at Cork has got worse and more parts of the track are now completely waterlogged.

"With further rain forecast this evening and no prospects of enough improvement ahead of racing tomorrow, we have been left with no option but to cancel the fixture scheduled for tomorrow."

The two remaining fixtures on Sunday are at Punchestown and Uttoxeter, with racing commencing at 11:35 and 12:15 respectively. The highlight on the Punchestown card is the John Durkan Memorial (14:25) which features a fascinating clash between Galopin des Champs, Fastorslow and Fact To File.