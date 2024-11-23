The pros and cons of the John Durkan Chase

Andrew Asquith assesses the pros and cons of the three main contenders in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown on Sunday.

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS (Timeform rating: 179)

Pros: Galopin des Champs won the Grade 1 novice hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in 2021 and also won this race on his seasonal reappearance in 2022, beating Fakir d’Oudaries by 13 lengths with Fastorslow some way behind in fifth position. He won his first Cheltenham Gold Cup later that season and confirmed himself an outstanding chaser when making it back-to-back wins in National Hunt’s Blue Riband earlier this year. That was a strong renewal of the Gold Cup and Galopin des Champs looked superior in every moment, typically travelling strongly and jumping with aplomb, while also showcasing his stamina reserves when finding plenty in the closing stages. He generally goes well when fresh and is the one to beat on the balance of his form. Cons: Galopin des Champs has been beaten by Fastorslow on his last three starts at Punchestown, including in this race last season, and the Punchestown Gold Cup on his final start in May. He will also be turning nine years of age in a couple of months, so isn’t getting any younger, and this trip is likely a bare minimum for him nowadays.

FASTORSLOW (173+)

Pros: Fastorslow can boast an excellent record at Punchestown, winning his last three starts at this course, including this race 12 months ago and the last two renewals of the Punchestown Gold Cup. He was still travelling well when departing in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival won by Galopin des Champs, too far out to judge what would have happened, but given the improvement he’s shown in the last two years you would have to think he’d have been there at the finish. Fastorslow has reportedly been aimed at this so trainer Martin Brassil should have him ready to roll, and he actually remains relatively unexposed over fences in Britain and Ireland, having had only eight starts in this sphere. The ground will be no issue, he has the potential to improve further, and will likely be ridden prominently, too. Cons: Fastorslow is also a horse that stays well so likely conditions aren’t likely to place the emphasis too much on stamina and, while he won this first time out last year, his record when fresh isn’t as good as his main rivals. Also, for all his trainer hasn’t had too many runners lately, he’s only saddled one winner since May, and that came at the end of last month, so yard form is also a query.

FACT TO FILE (166p)

Pros: Fact To File was smart in bumpers, beaten only by A Dream To Share in that sphere, and connections made the unusual decision to skip hurdling with him and send him straight over fences. He looked a top-class chaser in the making last season, too, beaten on his debut in this sphere at Navan, but winning all three of his other starts, including a Grade 1 at Leopardstown (well in command when stablemate and subsequent Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior fell) and the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Broadway) at the Cheltenham Festival. That was his first try at three miles, but he brushed away his rivals with the minimum of fuss, given a very confident ride and, on the whole, impressing with his jumping. Fact To File has stacks of potential and is already joint-favourite with Galopin des Champs for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and, given he has plenty of pace, this race over this intermediate trip may suit him better than his two main market rivals. Cons: Fact To File has just four starts over fences to his name, so inexperience is a worry in his case. He was also on his toes in the parade ring beforehand at the Cheltenham Festival, having two handlers walk him round, so he can get a little buzzy, and he wouldn’t want to be expending too much energy ahead of his stiffest test to date.