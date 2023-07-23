Weather latest: Race meetings abandoned due to waterlogging

Racing went ahead at the Kildare venue on Saturday with Savethelastdance’s Irish Oaks win the highlight, but persistent heavy rainfall began midway through the card and continued throughout the evening which brought about Sunday’s 7.30am check on conditions.

The highlight of Sunday’s card was set to be the Group Two Romanised Minstrel Stakes, where Joseph O’Brien’s Jumbly and Dermot Weld’s Irish 1,000 Guineas fourth Tarawa were disputing favouritism, but with areas of the track found to be unfit for racing and further rain forecast, officials were left with no option but to abandon the meeting.

Brendan Sheridan, IHRB clerk of the course said: “We have had 23 millimetres of rain since around 4pm yesterday and parts of the track are waterlogged and unfit for racing.

“It is currently still raining and having spoken with Met Éireann this morning, they are forecasting a further 5-10mm of rain today so unfortunately, we have been left with no option but to cancel the fixture today.”

Irish races rearranged

The Minstrel Stakes has been rescheduled for Thursday’s evening card at Leopardstown, with the cancelled Curragh card moved to August 13.

In a series of calendar changes, the Group Three Rathbride Fillies Stakes has been moved to Gowran next Saturday, with the Listed Hurry Harriet Fillies Stakes due to be run at Gowran on August 16 now added to the switched Curragh meeting.