Weather latest | No Oisin Murphy hurdles ride as Wincanton off

The three-times champion Flat jockey was due to have his first spin over obstacles aboard the Cian Collins-trained Lets Do This in the Danny McNab Bookmakers “National Hunt” Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at the Somerset track.

However, the fixture has been called off due to significant rain, with clerk of the course Daniel Cooper able to make a decision well ahead of the planned 8am inspection.

Cooper is also clerk at Exeter, where a 7.30am precautionary inspection on raceday will determine the prospects for Friday’s planned card.

Market Rasen hosts Thursday’s National Hunt action, with the ground reported to be soft, with heavy places on the chase track.

Sunday’s card at Huntingdon, which is scheduled to feature the Grade Two Peterborough Chase, is subject to a 2pm inspection on Thursday, while Wetherby will hold an initial assessment ahead of their Saturday fixture at 3pm.