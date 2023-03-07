Sporting Life
By Sporting Life
10:44 · TUE March 07, 2023

We've news of the latest inspections and abandonments as the current cold snap starts to bite.

Racecourses are bracing themselves for the latest cold snap to cause disruption to the fixture list with Catterick on Wednesday and Carlisle on Thursday facing inspections after Newcastle’s meeting on Tuesday was abandoned due to snow.

Officials at Catterick will stage a precautionary inspection at 8am ahead of racing with the forecast suggesting temperatures could dip as low as -5C or -6C.

While in the afternoon it could reach 4C, that may not be enough to save the card if the mercury dips as low as suggested.

Cheltenham Festival promo

Prospects already look bleak ahead of Carlisle’s meeting on Thursday.

The course is currently unraceable following a -6C frost overnight and while it may rise to 4C at some stage, further heavy frosts are forecasted.

An inspection will be held at 3pm on Wednesday to see if there is any prospect of racing going ahead.

Newcastle’s clerk of the course Eloise Quayle faced an easy decision ahead of an 8am inspection with the track covered in snow in freezing temperatures meaning an early call was made.

Fontwell will stage a precautionary 8am inspection due to a yellow warning for snow ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

However, forecasts suggests there is a good chance that by 8am rain will have moved in to help dissipate any snow accumulation.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

