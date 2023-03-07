We've news of the latest inspections and abandonments as the current cold snap starts to bite.

Racecourses are bracing themselves for the latest cold snap to cause disruption to the fixture list with Catterick on Wednesday and Carlisle on Thursday facing inspections after Newcastle’s meeting on Tuesday was abandoned due to snow. Officials at Catterick will stage a precautionary inspection at 8am ahead of racing with the forecast suggesting temperatures could dip as low as -5C or -6C. While in the afternoon it could reach 4C, that may not be enough to save the card if the mercury dips as low as suggested.