Weather latest: Horse racing inspection and abandonment news

While conditions at the Cambridgeshire track have improved since Tuesday, when parts of the home straight were submerged in water, another band of heavy rain is due on Thursday.

As a result Huntingdon clerk of the course Roderick Duncan and his team will inspect the track at 2pm on Thursday to assess conditions.

“It’s a lot better than it was, there is still standing water in a few places, including the start of the Peterborough Chase,” said Duncan.

“The water levels are starting to drop now, but unfortunately looking at the forecast they are just going to get topped up again tomorrow. It is not just the rain we’ll get that is the issue, the rain they get in the Northampton area will put us in trouble.

“As we’ve only just called the inspection no discussions have yet taken place about the possibility of rescheduling the Peterborough Chase.”