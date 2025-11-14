Weather latest: Green light for Cheltenham

Saturday’s meeting at Cheltenham has been given the green light following a precautionary inspection at 7.30am.
35mm of rain fell at the track on Friday and the going is described as heavy, soft in places for today’s card which features the Paddy Power Gold Cup.
The second last fence will be bypassed in all races with a new common bend being used into the straight.
But while the card at Uttoxeter also passed an inspection, the fixture at Navan, which was due to feature the chasing debut at Kopek Des Bordes, was cancelled following more heavy rain - it has been switched to Monday with the same declarations.
There is a 7.30am inspection ahead of their scheduled card on Sunday.
