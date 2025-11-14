Weather latest: Green light for Cheltenham

Saturday’s meeting at Cheltenham has been given the green light following a precautionary inspection at 7.30am.

35mm of rain fell at the track on Friday and the going is described as heavy, soft in places for today’s card which features the Paddy Power Gold Cup. The second last fence will be bypassed in all races with a new common bend being used into the straight.

Super Saturday ✅



Going update from Jon Pullin, Clerk of the Course pic.twitter.com/0SEg3UrGKd — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) November 15, 2025