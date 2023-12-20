Weather latest: Ffos Las Thursday meeting abandoned

Thursday’s National Hunt meeting at Ffos Las has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.
The course is currently saturated and, with further rain forecast for today and tomorrow, officials deemed there is no chance of sufficient improvement.
A 9am inspection was called for this morning after the Welsh circuit was hit by 40mm of rain in a 36-hour period leading up to midday on Tuesday.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org