Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Waterlogging - claimed Hamilton card
Waterlogging - claimed Ffos Las meeting

Weather latest: Ffos Las Thursday meeting abandoned

By Sporting Life
09:39 · WED December 20, 2023

Thursday’s National Hunt meeting at Ffos Las has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The course is currently saturated and, with further rain forecast for today and tomorrow, officials deemed there is no chance of sufficient improvement.

A 9am inspection was called for this morning after the Welsh circuit was hit by 40mm of rain in a 36-hour period leading up to midday on Tuesday.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING