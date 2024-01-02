Weather latest: Fakenham off and Chepstow inspect

The jockeys had come out of the weighing room for the scheduled opener at 12.30 before any issues had arisen.

However, just before the off time, it became apparent there was a problem, with the meeting then called off shortly afterwards.

Clerk of the course David Hunter told Racing TV: “We’ve had forecast rain from 11am along with rain last night and my medical team have done some trials and they are concerned that the ground is so slippy they would not be able to get the ambulances around.

“We don’t have a service track at Fakenham, so we have to strategically deal with instances like that, they would not be able to get an ambulance to a stricken jockey in the required time, which is one minute.