A frosty scene at Cheltenham Racecourse
A frosty scene at Cheltenham Racecourse

Weather latest: Cheltenham pass inspection

By Sporting Life
07:42 · SAT January 28, 2023

Temperatures did not dip below freezing overnight meaning clerk of the course Jon Pullin was able to give the green light before the scheduled 7.30am precautionary check.

An initial inspection was called on Thursday for midday on Friday, placing the meeting in some doubt, but a milder night than forecast on Thursday enabled the thaw to continue.

Get Stuck In: Cheltenham Trials Day and Sky Bet Chase preview

It promises to be an informative afternoon at Prestbury Park with Protektorat, Noble Yeats and others in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase, Paisley Park in the Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle and Edwardstone and Energumene in the rearranged Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase.

The going is soft, good to soft in places on the chase and hurdle courses and good to soft, soft in places on the cross country track.

The only change is that on the cross-country course fence five (and 28) will be bypassed due to an area of unsafe ground.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

