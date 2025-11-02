Menu icon
Jockey Wayne Hassett after riding Shosholoza to victory
Wayne Hassett wins Flat Apprentice Jockeys’ Championship title in Ireland

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun November 02, 2025 · 3h ago

Wayne Hassett sealed the Irish Flat Apprentice Jockeys’ Championship title with a winner on the final day at the Curragh.

Hassett, who rides primarily for Joseph O’Brien and his uncle, Martin, went into Sunday’s meeting one winner clear of Robert Whearty, with Jack Cleary and Wesley Joyce also breathing down the leaders’ necks, and he effectively wrapped things up when scoring on James J Braddock to take his season tally to 25.

The two-year-old colt, trained by O’Brien, was opening his account at the second time of asking in the Irish EBF Maiden (Smullen Series) and did so in great style, justifying 9/4 favouritism with a wide-margin victory over stablemates Cannes (10/1) and Atomic City (11/1).

