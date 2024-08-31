Wathnan Racing swoop for Irish Guineas heroine Fallen Angel

Karl Burke’s charge was a Group One winner as a juvenile, landing the Moyglare Stud Stakes, before adding a Classic to her tally when winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh back in May.

The three-year-old was then due to contest the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot but a setback prevented her from lining up in the June highlight and she has been off the track since.

Bred by Steve Parkin’s Branton Court Stud, she raced in the colours of Parkin’s Clipper Logistics but will now sport the old gold and peacock blue colours of Wathnan when she makes her planned return to action in the Matron Stakes next month.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan, said: “She’s a tremendous athlete, already a dual Group One winner, and we’re very excited to see what she can do in the months and seasons ahead.”

Burke and Wathnan have already enjoyed high-profile success this term, with Leovanni winning the Queen Mary Stakes and Shareholder taking the Norfolk, both at Royal Ascot.