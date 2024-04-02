Wathnam Racing bring top Qatari trainer Hamad Al-Jehani to Newmarket.

Al-Jehani will be based in the lower yard of Tom Clover’s Kremlin House Stable and will initially train a small string owned by Wathnan, the racing operation of Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The 35-year-old began training in 2013 and now oversees a stable of 80 horses in Doha, where he will remain for the winter having already trained 53 winners during their season.

He said: “I am excited to have the chance to train in Newmarket. It’s an amazing opportunity for me to work in this historic training centre. I have been attending the sales in Newmarket for many years and have long been an admirer of the world-class facilities. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Olly Tait, Wathnan Racing adviser, said: “Hamad’s had a brilliant first season training Wathnan horses in Qatar and we are delighted to be giving him this experience. Alban de Mieulle, who also trains for Wathnan in Qatar, takes a number of horses to France in the summer and had great success with Bolthole last year. It would be wonderful if Hamad can do something similar in Newmarket.’