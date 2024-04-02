Sporting Life
Kremlin House Stables
Kremlin House Stables

Wathnam Racing bring top Qatari trainer Hamad Al-Jehani to Newmarket.

By Sporting Life
14:27 · TUE April 02, 2024

Wathnan Racing have extended their British presence further with the appointment of champion-elect Qatari trainer Hamad Al-Jehani in Newmarket.

Al-Jehani will be based in the lower yard of Tom Clover’s Kremlin House Stable and will initially train a small string owned by Wathnan, the racing operation of Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The 35-year-old began training in 2013 and now oversees a stable of 80 horses in Doha, where he will remain for the winter having already trained 53 winners during their season.

He said: “I am excited to have the chance to train in Newmarket. It’s an amazing opportunity for me to work in this historic training centre. I have been attending the sales in Newmarket for many years and have long been an admirer of the world-class facilities. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Olly Tait, Wathnan Racing adviser, said: “Hamad’s had a brilliant first season training Wathnan horses in Qatar and we are delighted to be giving him this experience. Alban de Mieulle, who also trains for Wathnan in Qatar, takes a number of horses to France in the summer and had great success with Bolthole last year. It would be wonderful if Hamad can do something similar in Newmarket.’

Al-Jehani has secured the services of Tommy Allen as his assistant trainer and he leaves the stable of George Boughey to take up the post.

Boughey said: “I am obviously very sorry to lose Tommy after what has been a hugely successful three years together but he is leaving very much with our blessing. It’s a great chance for him and I’ve no doubt he will be an enormous asset to Hamad Al-Jehani. Henry Morshead has worked with me and Tommy for the past season and will take over his place.”

