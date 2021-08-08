Sporting Life
Action from a wet Haydock Park on Saturday
Sky Bet Sunday Series meeting at Haydock abandoned due to a waterlogged track

By Sporting Life
09:39 · SUN August 08, 2021

This afternoon's Sky Bet Sunday Series meeting at Haydock has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Despite heavy rain throughout Thursday and Friday, racing went ahead at the Merseyside track on Saturday, though conditions were very testing and continued to deteriorate as the card went on.

The going description was changed from soft to heavy after the fifth race and following more rain overnight, officials were left with no option to abandon today's meeting on Sunday morning with the track currently waterlogged and more rain forecast.

The valuable Sky Bet Sunday Series, which kicked off at Musselburgh two weeks ago and is televised on ITV4, is due to stage it's third and final meeting at Sandown on August 22.

ITV4 will be now showing live racing from the Curragh with the Group One Phoenix Stakes due off at 4.10.

Like what you've read?

