Sky Bet Sunday Series meeting at Haydock abandoned due to a waterlogged track

Despite heavy rain throughout Thursday and Friday, racing went ahead at the Merseyside track on Saturday, though conditions were very testing and continued to deteriorate as the card went on.

The going description was changed from soft to heavy after the fifth race and following more rain overnight, officials were left with no option to abandon today's meeting on Sunday morning with the track currently waterlogged and more rain forecast.

The valuable Sky Bet Sunday Series, which kicked off at Musselburgh two weeks ago and is televised on ITV4, is due to stage it's third and final meeting at Sandown on August 22.

ITV4 will be now showing live racing from the Curragh with the Group One Phoenix Stakes due off at 4.10.