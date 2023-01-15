Take a look back at Willie Mullins' nine winners of the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle and compare Sunday's scorer Impaire Et Passe with the likes of Douvan and Vautour.

2023 - Impaire Et Passe Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle: 6/1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle: 6/1

2022 - Dysart Dynamo Next start: Fell in Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

2018 - Getabird Next start: 11th Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

2016 - Min Next start: 2nd in Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

2015 - Douvan Next start: WON Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

2014 - Vautour Next start: WON G1 Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown

2013 - Mozoltov Next start: WON Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse

2011 - Gagewell Flyer Next start: Pulled-up in Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

2009 - Mikael D'Haguenet Next start: WON Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival