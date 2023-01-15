Take a look back at Willie Mullins' nine winners of the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle and compare Sunday's scorer Impaire Et Passe with the likes of Douvan and Vautour.
Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle: 6/1
Ballymore Novices' Hurdle: 6/1
Next start: Fell in Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival
Next start: 11th Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival
Next start: 2nd in Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival
Next start: WON Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival
Next start: WON G1 Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown
Next start: WON Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse
Next start: Pulled-up in Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival
Next start: WON Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival
