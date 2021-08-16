WATCH: Weekend racing highlights from Beverley, Goodwood, Newmarket & Yarmouth

Our racing replays are FREE so log-in and watch the weekend highlights from Beverley, Goodwood, Newmarket and Yarmouth.
Tis Marvellous showed an impressive turn of foot to claim the Listed William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes and break the track record under Paul Hanagan for Clive Cox at Beverley on Saturday.
Summerghand defied a Group 3 penalty to land the Listed Close Brothers Hopeful Stakes at 16/1 for David O'Meara and Martin Harley.
Over at Goodwood Amanda Perrett's Lavender's Blue wore down Benbatl for a stunning 20/1 success in the Group 2 tote Celebration Mile under Rob Hornby.
If you missed Sunday's action at Yarmouth make sure you watch the Moulton Nurseries Handicap as the 4yo Finest Sound showed a smart change of gear at the business end to deny Sky Defender in a thrilling finish.
Sunday's opener at Goodwood resulted in a controversial stewards' inquiry decision that saw first-past-the-post Zlatan demoted to second behind Luna Magic.
Remember ALL of our UK and Ireland race replays are free. Simply log-in or register at no cost and catch up on anything you've missed live through our video replays page.