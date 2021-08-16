Sporting Life
ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free
ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

WATCH: Weekend racing highlights from Beverley, Goodwood, Newmarket & Yarmouth

By Sporting Life
16:30 · SUN August 29, 2021

Our racing replays are FREE so log-in and watch the weekend highlights from Beverley, Goodwood, Newmarket and Yarmouth.

Marvellous performance at Beverley

Tis Marvellous showed an impressive turn of foot to claim the Listed William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes and break the track record under Paul Hanagan for Clive Cox at Beverley on Saturday.

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Summer sizzles at Newmarket

Summerghand defied a Group 3 penalty to land the Listed Close Brothers Hopeful Stakes at 16/1 for David O'Meara and Martin Harley.

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Lavender's Blue dilly dilly

Over at Goodwood Amanda Perrett's Lavender's Blue wore down Benbatl for a stunning 20/1 success in the Group 2 tote Celebration Mile under Rob Hornby.

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Finest performance at Yarmouth

If you missed Sunday's action at Yarmouth make sure you watch the Moulton Nurseries Handicap as the 4yo Finest Sound showed a smart change of gear at the business end to deny Sky Defender in a thrilling finish.

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Baffling stewards at Goodwood

Sunday's opener at Goodwood resulted in a controversial stewards' inquiry decision that saw first-past-the-post Zlatan demoted to second behind Luna Magic.

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Remember ALL of our UK and Ireland race replays are free. Simply log-in or register at no cost and catch up on anything you've missed live through our video replays page.

