McCoy broke virtually every record there was to be broken in National Hunt racing during his remarkable time in the saddle.

He was crowned champion jockey 20 times - every year he was a professional - and his 4,348 victories over jumps in Britain and Ireland included all the races that really mattered.

However, back in 2010 the Grand National was still proving frustratingly elusive for the legendary jockey, who'd already celebrated 23 of his 31 Cheltenham Festival wins by this point including the Gold Cup, three Champion Hurdles and a Champion Chase.

Of his 14 previous attempts, he'd managed back-to-back third places with Blowing Wind in 2001 and 2002 while he was unfortunate when Clan Royal was infamously carried out by a loose horse when leading at Becher’s Brook on the second circuit.

But eventually the historic moment he'd craved for so long arrived thanks to a brilliant ride on 10/1 joint favourite Don't Push It.

Victory also saw him transcend the boundaries of the sport and become the first jockey to win the coveted BBC Sports Personality of the Year. It meant even more that he did it in the green and gold colours of his great friend and supporter, JP McManus.