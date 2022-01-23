Shishkin and Energumene produced one of the most exciting races in decades and you can relive the drama right here.
The two steeplechasing heavyweights put their unbeaten records over fences on the line ahead of Saturday's Clarence House Chase at Ascot and just over four unforgettable minutes later, it was Nicky Henderson's Shishkin who emerged triumphant.
It will go down in history as one of the great head-to-heads jumps racing classics alongside the likes of Arkle v Mill House, Desert Orchid v Panto Prince and Denman v Kauto Star, while it's left racing fans thirsty for a future showdown at Cheltenham.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Timeform subsequently awarded Shishkin a provisional rating of 181p, making him the firm’s top-rated jumper currently in training - and taking him beyond Altior's peak career-rating of 180p.