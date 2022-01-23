The two steeplechasing heavyweights put their unbeaten records over fences on the line ahead of Saturday's Clarence House Chase at Ascot and just over four unforgettable minutes later, it was Nicky Henderson's Shishkin who emerged triumphant.

It will go down in history as one of the great head-to-heads jumps racing classics alongside the likes of Arkle v Mill House, Desert Orchid v Panto Prince and Denman v Kauto Star, while it's left racing fans thirsty for a future showdown at Cheltenham.

WATCH - Relive the entire race at Shishkin surged late to deny gallant Energumene