Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
DELETE

Watch: Royal Ascot video previews including tips and talking points

By Sporting Life
15:10 · SUN June 12, 2022

Our top team of in-form experts look ahead to Royal Ascot 2022 and preview all the major divisions as the British summer season hits top gear.

Oli Bell plays host as experienced pundits Graham Cunningham, David Johnson, David Ord, Ben Linfoot and Matt Brocklebank look ahead to the big meeting in Berkshire and put forward their views around some of the main contenders.

We've split the videos into four bitesize morsels so enjoy at your leisure (the two-year-olds section was recorded prior to the news that Noble Style will meeting the meeting - more on that here).

Enjoy and good luck!

The Milers, featuring...

  • Baaeed
  • Coroebus
  • Homeless Songs
  • Cachet

The Sprinters, featuring...

  • Golden Pal
  • Nature Strip
  • Home Affairs
  • Winter Power
  • Campanelle
  • Twilight Calls
  • Highfield Princess

Middle-distance & stayers, featuring...

  • Stradivarius
  • Trueshan
  • Kyprios
  • Bay Bridge
  • Shahryar
  • State Of Rest

The Two-Year-Olds, featuring...

  • Persian Force
  • Blackbeard
  • Meditate
  • Walbank
  • Alfred Munnings
  • Dramatised
  • Love Reigns
  • The Antarctic

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING