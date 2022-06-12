Sporting Life
Royal Ascot news: Noble Style ruled out of Coventry Stakes

By Sporting Life
10:26 · SUN June 12, 2022

Noble Style, one of the most promising juveniles ahead of Royal Ascot this year, will be forced to miss an intended outing in the Coventry Stakes due to a setback.

The son of Kingman made a fine racecourse debut over five furlongs at the Berkshire track, winning in taking fashion with the form working out extremely well subsequently.

He was expected to step up to six furlongs for the first time in Tuesday's Coventry Stakes, but trainer Charlie Appleby has reported an issue with the colt's blood results which has forced a rethink regarding immediate plans.

Appleby said via the Godolphin twitter feed: "Noble Style pleased in his work yesterday but he has since had some unsatisfactory blood results back. As a result, he will not run in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot."

Aidan O'Brien's Blackbear and the Richard Hannon-trained Persian Force were consequently cut in the antepost books to 5/2 and 3/1 respectively.

