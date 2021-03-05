Horse Racing
Check out our exclusive interview with Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival video including Frodon, Bravemansgame & Politologue

By Sporting Life
16:18 · FRI March 05, 2021

Oli Bell speaks to Paul Nicholls about the Cheltenham Festival and gets the latest on his team for the 2021 meeting.

Nicholls heads to Prestbury Park with a select squad which includes reigning Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Politologue and the hugely popular WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Frodon.

The rising star of the novice ranks is Grade One winner Bravemansgame, who heads into the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on day two of the Festival with a burgeoning reputation.

"To me, it's a bonus of what he wins over hurdles as he's a real chaser in the making," Nicholls said of Bravemansgame.

"It's difficult, I've compared him to Denman as he's gone down the same route as Denman so far - he's had four runs before the Festival and he's won the Challow, which of course Denman won, and actually Denman had achieved no more ratings-wise than what this lad has done at this stage of his career.

"Of course if he goes on and does what Denman achieved then we'd be delighted and he's got an awful long way to go. But if ever we've got another Denman - or as good as him - coming through at the moment then he's probably the one.

"He's got plenty of boot. He might step up in trip next season but this trip is perfect for him at the moment, it never even entered my head to go further at this stage. He's going nicely and looks great."

Watch the in-depth video below

Paul Nicholls - Cheltenham Festival team including...

  • Politologue - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
  • Frodon - WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup
  • Bravemansgame - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
  • Next Destination - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase/National Hunt Chase
  • Real Steel - Ryanair Chase
  • Barbados Buck's - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
  • Threeunderthrufive - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
  • Bob And Co - St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase
Paul Nicholls 2021 Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour

Paul Nicholls - Cheltenham Festival memories

Paul Nicholls: Cheltenham Festival Memories

Cheltenham Festival - The ultimate guide!

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival gets under way on Tuesday March 16 and we've got all the information you need ahead of the four-day spectacular.

All the details ahead of the 2021 Festival

