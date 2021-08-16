Unibet Ambassador Nicky Henderson runs through some of his stable stars set to line up at Ascot this weekend.

Jonbon – Howden Kennel Gate Novices’ Hurdle – Friday Click here for full racecard and FREE video form "There’s any amount of very promising young horses in the race. It should be a fascinating race and a very good renewal. Sometimes I have felt it has been a very winnable contest, this is going to be hard. "Jonbon has always looked like a good horse, he’s always worked like one and done everything right. He’s won a point-to-point, he’s won a bumper and he’s won his maiden hurdle. I wouldn’t want it too soft for him because I don’t think he wants really soft ground. His jumping at Newbury was immaculate for a horse running over hurdles for the first time, he was very slick and tidy. The horse who was meant to give us a race never got a sniff at him. I’ve got to say I was impressed with him. "He shows us a lot of ability but there’s a long way to go and they can all look good when they’re young and just winning maiden hurdles. We’ll find out how good he is on Friday."

Nicky Henderson on Howden Christmas Weekend Runners | Jonbon, Buzz & Champ all run at Ascot

Buzz – Howden Long Walk Hurdle – Saturday Click here for full racecard and FREE video form "The question with Buzz is will he stay? He won the Cesarewitch over 2 miles and 2 furlongs. That tells you as a Flat horse he’s certainly got stamina. He stayed 2 and a half miles at Ascot and Aintree. If he gets the trip he’s going to be a big player, but that is the big if. If he doesn’t get it then we have a bit of a headache on our hands." Champ – Howden Long Walk Hurdle – Saturday Click here for full racecard and FREE video form "We’re bringing Champ back to hurdles, only because if you’re going over fences with him you have to go left-handed. Over hurdles he doesn’t mind. We’ve had a few problems with Champ, but I’ve been really pleased with him in recent weeks and he was always a good hurdler anyway." On The Blind Side – Howden Long Walk Hurdle – Saturday Click here for full racecard and FREE video form "On The Blind Side will always be there. He’ll be rocking and rolling at the front end of the race. He showed at Newbury the other day he’s a hard horse to pass."

De Boinville confident Buzz will stay Unibet ambassador and stable jockey Nico De Boinville is confident that Buzz will appreciate the step-up to three miles.

Nico de Boinville on Buzz | Cesarewitch winner runs Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot

Speaking at Seven Barrows, the jockey said: “I believe Buzz will see out the trip. The way he ran last time at Ascot, he was behind the bridle for most of the race and then he finished really nicely. We are stepping up in trip a fair bit but it’ll be very interesting. “It looks a very good race on paper and worth its Grade One status. He did very well to win the Cesarewitch this year and off the back of that you’d like to think he’d stay in a jumps race. “You have to ride them as though they’re going to stay the trip, and only by doing that will you find out which way they’re going to go, so that’s what we’ll be doing. We’ll try to just keep it as simple as possible and just ride our race accordingly. Hopefully, there’ll be a couple in the race who will go a nice gallop and make it a truly run race and then we’ll find out whether he really does stay."