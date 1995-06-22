Sporting Life
Mark Johnston has reached 5,000 winners
Mark Johnston has reached 5,000 winners

Watch Mark Johnston's 10 career highlights after reaching 5000 winners in Britain

By Sporting Life
18:30 · WED August 24, 2022

We chart 10 of Mark Johnston's career highlights after the legendary trainer reached 5000 winners in Britain.

Johnston, who became the most successful trainer in British racing after passing Richard Hannon senior's record of 4,193 career victories way back in 2018, reached this new phenomenal milestone when Dubai Mile won at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

Here we look at 10 of his finest wins in a remarkable career...

1. April 30, 1994: MISTER BAILEYS

Race: Madagins 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

Mister Baileys had won the Vintage Stakes and Royal Lodge Stakes as a two-year-old but was having his first start for nine months and went off at 16/1 in a field of 23. Mister Baileys hit the front three out under Jason Weaver and then dug deep in the closing stages to repel Grand Lodge by a short head.

Mister Baileys (1994) 2000 Guineas

2. June 22, 1995: DOUBLE TRIGGER

Race: Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Double Trigger was an outstanding stayer who won no fewer than a dozen Group races for Johnston. One of his finest moments came at the Royal Meeting when, sent off at 9/4, he was sent straight into the lead by Weaver and galloped his rivals into submission and won by five lengths from Moonax. He was runner-up a year later and second again in 1998.

Double Trigger- The 1995 Ascot Gold Cup

3. July 27, 1995: DOUBLE TRIGGER

Race: Goodwood Cup at Goodwood

A tremendously proud day for Johnston with Double Trigger beating his full brother, Double Eclipse, also trained by him, by a neck at the end of a pulsating contest. The siblings drew clear together from two out, Double Trigger worthy of all the plaudits as he was conceding 21lb. He went on to win the race twice more.

1998 Goodwood Cup Double Trigger Includes Replay & Enclosure

4. June 18,1996: BIJOU D’INDE

Race: St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

Bijou D’Inde had finished a close third in the 2000 Guineas before having a troubled preparation and finishing fourth in the Irish equivalent. He went off at 9/1 at the Royal Meeting but was back at his peak, making the running under Weaver and rallying gamely when collared to beat Ashkalini, the French 2000 Guineas winner and favourite, by a head.

1996 - Royal Ascot - St James's Palace Stakes - Bijou D'Inde

5. June 23, 2000: FRUITS OF LOVE

Race: Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot

The globetrotting Fruits Of Love performed with distinction around the globe but enjoyed his finest moments at the Royal Meeting - winning back-to-back renewals of the Hardwicke Stakes. This second success, when partnered by Olivier Peslier, was extra sweet because Johnston also saddled the runner-up, Yavana’s Pace, who a couple of years later would make history by winning a Group 1 race in Cologne at the age of 10.

1999 - Royal Ascot - Hardwicke Stakes - Fruits of Love

6. June 20, 2002: ROYAL REBEL

Race: Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Royal Rebel had beaten Persian Punch by a head under Johnny Murtagh in the Gold Cup the previous year but was sent off 16/1 for his defence after several indolent displays in the build-up. But Johnston horses can never be written off and, reunited with Murtagh for the first time in ten months, he was rejuvenated and prevailed by a neck.

2002 Ascot Gold Cup Royal Rebel

7. May 2, 2004: ATTRACTION

Race: 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

The filly with a flawed confirmation and ungainly action had been unbeaten in five starts as a two-yearold but had been absent ten months, having cracked a pedal bone in the interim. Sent off at 11-2 under Kevin Darley, Attraction kept on gamely to win by half a length. Before her career was drew to a close she would win four more races at the highest level.

2004 Ultimatebet.com 1000 Guineas Stakes

8. October 16, 2004: SHAMARDAL

Race: Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket

The big, powerful son of Giant’s Causeway was trained by Johnston as a two-year-old, before being switched to the yard of Saeed Bin Suroor. An eightlength winner on his debut at Ayr, he then won the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood easily before raising the bar in the Dewhurst - making all and winning by two and a half lengths easing down under Darley.

Shamardal - Dewhurst Stakes

9. September 26, 2015: LUMIERE

Race: Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket

The grey daughter of Shamardal had impressed when winning on her debut at Newmarket in July before finding one too good in the Lowther. She had run green at York but was much more professional upped to Group 1 company for the first time - breaking alertly, showing great speed and keeping on gamely to win by half a length under William Buick.

Lumiere by Shamardal wins the G1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket

10. June 18, 2021: SUBJECTIVIST

Race: Gold Cup at Ascot

Stradivarius was bidding to emulate the great Yeats who won this race for the fourth year running in 2009, but he was dethroned at Ascot by the brilliant Subjectivist. Subjectivist stalked Amhran Na Bhfiann throughout and took over with half a mile to go, Mark Johnston’s 13/2 chance streaking clear in the home straight giving the pursuers no chance.

Subjectivist Wins The Gold Cup | Royal Ascot 2021

