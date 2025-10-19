WATCH: Jumps season preview 2025/26

The jumps are back!

Join Andy McLaren, Dan Barber, Phil Turner and Matt Brocklebank as they look ahead to the new season and discuss some horses to follow, plus a special guest appearance from Daryl Jacob with a couple to note from the 'Double Green' team.

There's a 100/1 dark horse for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, a 20/1 King George fancy, a well-handicapped Grand National contender and a couple to have on your Paddy Power Gold Cup shortlist too.