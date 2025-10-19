Menu icon
Check out our jumps season preview

WATCH: Jumps season preview 2025/26

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 19, 2025 · 15 min ago

Our experts take a long-range look at the 2025/26 jumps campaign and highlight their horses to follow.

The jumps are back!

Join Andy McLaren, Dan Barber, Phil Turner and Matt Brocklebank as they look ahead to the new season and discuss some horses to follow, plus a special guest appearance from Daryl Jacob with a couple to note from the 'Double Green' team.

There's a 100/1 dark horse for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, a 20/1 King George fancy, a well-handicapped Grand National contender and a couple to have on your Paddy Power Gold Cup shortlist too.

