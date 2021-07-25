Racing video: JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

Starting with Highland Colori's 2013 Ayr Gold Cup victory, Murphy takes us through the drama on the screen, his thoughts at the time and reaction afterwards to all these key moments.

We see him develop as a rider and climb the ladder all the way to Group One glory aboard the likes of Deirdre and Kameko.

There are some wonderful stories and laughs along the way plus the inside track on THAT Goodwood stewards' enquiry when he and Dark Red were disqualified with Ryan Moore playing a central role.