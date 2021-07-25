Sporting Life
Racing video: JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

By Sporting Life
06:48 · SUN July 25, 2021

You won't want to miss this as champion jockey Oisin Murphy talks Oli Bell through some of the rides that have defined his career.

Starting with Highland Colori's 2013 Ayr Gold Cup victory, Murphy takes us through the drama on the screen, his thoughts at the time and reaction afterwards to all these key moments.

We see him develop as a rider and climb the ladder all the way to Group One glory aboard the likes of Deirdre and Kameko.

There are some wonderful stories and laughs along the way plus the inside track on THAT Goodwood stewards' enquiry when he and Dark Red were disqualified with Ryan Moore playing a central role.

